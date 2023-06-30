How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those two contests is the Washington Mystics playing the Atlanta Dream.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream play the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 5-8
- WAS Record: 9-5
- ATL Stats: 84.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
- WAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 74.6 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -142
- ATL Odds to Win: +118
- Total: 164.5 points
The Chicago Sky face the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks take to the home court of the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 6-9
- LAS Record: 7-8
- CHI Stats: 77.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -145
- LAS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 155.5 points
