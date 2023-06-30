Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jose Altuve and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .279.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had an RBI in nine games this year (32.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.208
|AVG
|.353
|.358
|OBP
|.421
|.377
|SLG
|.569
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|12/12
|K/BB
|8/6
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
