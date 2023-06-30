Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena is batting .261 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 41.3% of his games this season (31 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.226
|AVG
|.280
|.307
|OBP
|.310
|.370
|SLG
|.440
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.