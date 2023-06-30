Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .251 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
- He ranks 89th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (52 of 80), with multiple hits 20 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.260
|AVG
|.242
|.350
|OBP
|.343
|.409
|SLG
|.414
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|29
|24/20
|K/BB
|20/24
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
