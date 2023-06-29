When the Houston Astros (43-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) face off at Busch Stadium on Thursday, June 29, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the hill. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-3, 3.54 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-2, 6.56 ERA)

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 53 times and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

The Astros have a 27-19 record (winning 58.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) José Abreu 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +195 - 2nd

