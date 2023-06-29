Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Altuve hit the field when the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros meet on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 93 total home runs.

Houston's .404 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

Houston has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (363 total runs).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.254).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

France is looking for his fifth straight quality start.

France will try to prolong a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland

