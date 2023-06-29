Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Astros vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -115 -105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 54.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (29-24).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has a 29-24 record (winning 54.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Houston has played in 80 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-39-1).

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 21-18 14-12 27-25 29-28 12-9

