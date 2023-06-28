The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .275 with nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

In 15 games this season, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 of 40 games so far this year.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .306 AVG .246 .323 OBP .257 .645 SLG .377 9 XBH 7 6 HR 1 11 RBI 5 11/1 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

