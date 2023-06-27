Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (on the back of going 3-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .263.
- In 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.208
|AVG
|.326
|.358
|OBP
|.340
|.377
|SLG
|.478
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|2
|12/12
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.69), 47th in WHIP (1.289), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
