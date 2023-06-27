Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .252.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (48 of 72), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 72 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.279
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.370
|SLG
|.456
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|15
|28/12
|K/BB
|42/5
|7
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (4-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 30th, 1.289 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
