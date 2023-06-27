Player props are listed for Alex Bregman and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (7-5) for his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.27), fourth in WHIP (1.000), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 74 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .248/.342/.406 on the season.

Bregman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 75 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .274/.352/.442 on the season.

Tucker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 84 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .286/.376/.486 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.315/.471 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.