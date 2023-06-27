Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 15th in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston is 16th in MLB, slugging .402.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston ranks 14th in runs scored with 351 (4.5 per game).

The Astros rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.56 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.250).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Valdez is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Valdez will try to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.