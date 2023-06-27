Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Astros have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 8 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 54.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (29-24).

Houston has a record of 27-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Houston has played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-38-1).

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 20-17 14-12 26-24 28-28 12-8

