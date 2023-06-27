Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) and Houston Astros (42-36) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on June 27.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (7-5) versus the Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery (4-7).

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 29, or 54.7%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Houston has won 29 of its 53 games, or 54.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 351 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

