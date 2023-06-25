How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA lineup today, which includes the Washington Mystics squaring off against the New York Liberty as one of three matchups, is sure to please.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty host the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 8-3
- WAS Record: 8-4
- NYL Stats: 87.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- WAS Stats: 76.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 72.5 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- NYL Odds to Win: -332
- WAS Odds to Win: +256
- Total: 161.5 points
The Connecticut Sun host the Chicago Sky
The Sky look to pull off a road win at the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 11-3
- CHI Record: 5-8
- CON Stats: 83.2 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 77.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- CHI Stats: 77.7 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 7.6 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- CON Odds to Win: -235
- CHI Odds to Win: +187
- Total: 158.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks face the Dallas Wings
The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Sparks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 6-7
- DAL Record: 6-7
- LAS Stats: 78.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- DAL Stats: 84.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -151
- LAS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 160.5 points
