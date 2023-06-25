Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (6-7) match up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-7) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sparks

Dallas records 6.4 more points per game (84.6) than Los Angeles gives up (78.2).

This season, Dallas has a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 43.9% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have knocked down.

The Wings are 2-1 when they shoot better than 43.9% from the field.

Dallas is hitting 29.2% of its three-point shots this season, 0.4% lower than the 29.6% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Wings are 4-3 when they shoot better than 29.6% from distance.

Dallas averages 39.1 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 6.9 boards per contest.

Wings Injuries