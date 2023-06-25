Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (eighth, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 23.3) -- match up when the Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) host the Dallas Wings (6-6) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

The matchup has no line set.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Wings vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Sparks 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.4

Wings vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

There have been five Dallas games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Wings Performance Insights

On offense, the Wings are the third-best squad in the WNBA (85.5 points per game). But defensively they are third-worst (85.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.3 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (34.8 per game).

In 2023, the Wings are fourth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.5).

In 2023 the Wings are fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.9%).

The Wings are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.8%).

Dallas attempts 33.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.4% of its shots, with 75.2% of its makes coming from there.

