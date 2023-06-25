Sloane Stephens, off a defeat in the round of 16 of French Open (to Aryna Sabalenka) in her most recent tournament, will start Wimbledon against Rebecca Peterson in the round of 128. Stephens' odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +20000.

Stephens at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Stephens' Next Match

Stephens will meet Peterson in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET.

Sloane Stephens Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +20000

Stephens Stats

In her last tournament, French Open, Stephens was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 2-ranked Sabalenka, 6-7, 4-6.

In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Stephens is yet to win a title, and her record is 19-18.

Stephens, over the past 12 months, has played 37 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Stephens has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 37.8% on return.

