The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (47 of 71), with more than one hit 18 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 71), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .226 AVG .282 .307 OBP .317 .370 SLG .443 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 28/12 K/BB 42/5 7 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings