Twins vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
The Minnesota Twins (39-38) take a three-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Detroit Tigers (32-42) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59 ERA).
Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- Lopez (3-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.40, a 4.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144.
- He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Lopez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson
- The Tigers are sending Olson (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
- Olson has registered one quality start this year.
- Olson has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this game.
