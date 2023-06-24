Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 67th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this season (62.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (29.7%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.9%).

In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .275 AVG .272 .358 OBP .336 .458 SLG .424 16 XBH 9 5 HR 5 22 RBI 20 18/19 K/BB 21/14 8 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings