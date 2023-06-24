On Saturday, June 24, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) host Alex Bregman's Houston Astros (41-35) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+145). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Ronel Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Astros' game versus the Dodgers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Astros (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to defeat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 36 out of the 62 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 8-9 (winning 47.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 4-5 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West +180 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.