Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 87 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 18th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 338 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.50.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.257 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Ronel Blanco (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Blanco has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi

