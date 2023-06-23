Christopher Eubanks faces Alex Michelsen to begin play in the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Philippines (in the round of 32). In his previous tournament (the Terra Wortmann Open), he was eliminated by Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 32. Eubanks currently is +2000 to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mallorca Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Eubanks at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will open up at the Mallorca Championships by meeting Michelsen in the round of 32 on Monday, June 26 (at 7:20 AM ET).

Eubanks is listed at -200 to win his next matchup against Michelsen. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Eubanks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks last played on June 20, 2023, a 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 17-ranked Hurkacz in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open.

Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Eubanks has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 27-16.

Eubanks is 7-3 on grass over the past year.

Eubanks has played 26.7 games per match in his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 10 matches on a grass surface over the past year, Eubanks has averaged 24.2 games.

Eubanks has won 15.6% of his return games and 82.1% of his service games over the past year.

Eubanks has claimed 86.0% of his service games on grass over the past year and 8.0% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.