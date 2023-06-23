In the series opener on Friday, June 23, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) take on Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (41-34). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Astros have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-145). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (2-2, 3.42 ERA)

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 35, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 22-18 record (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won one of three games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West +180 - 2nd

