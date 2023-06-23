David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to outdo Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+125). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has played as an underdog of +125 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 75 games with a total this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 19-15 13-11 26-23 27-26 12-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.