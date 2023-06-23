Astros vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) against the Houston Astros (41-34) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.
The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan versus the Astros and J.P. France (2-2).
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Astros Player Props
|Dodgers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
- The Astros have won in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (336 total), Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.