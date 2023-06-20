Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .289 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 109th in on base percentage, and 108th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.6% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 29 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.264
|AVG
|.311
|.279
|OBP
|.344
|.330
|SLG
|.459
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
