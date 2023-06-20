Jose Altuve -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .262.

In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 12 of 22 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 .213 AVG .324 .362 OBP .342 .404 SLG .514 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 1 12/10 K/BB 7/1 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings