Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .274 with eight doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has had a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (17.6%).
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 12 games this season.
- He has scored in 14 of 34 games so far this year.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.612
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
