Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of July 2 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.
Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.
- A total of six Saints games last season hit the over.
- On defense, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).
- At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.
- When the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).
- Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.