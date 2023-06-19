Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (31.4%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has had an RBI in 28 games this season (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.273
|.377
|OBP
|.338
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|16
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|17/18
|K/BB
|21/14
|7
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
