Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .252.
- In 65.2% of his games this year (43 of 66), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (19 of 66), with two or more RBI seven times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (43.9%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.290
|.289
|OBP
|.326
|.370
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|26/9
|K/BB
|36/5
|6
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
