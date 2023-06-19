How to Watch the Astros vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve will take on the New York Mets and Tommy Pham on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 15th in MLB play with 81 total home runs.
- Houston's .400 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (321 total).
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Houston's 3.35 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.245).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (6-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.46 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Brown is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Brown is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/16/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Abbott
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Hunter Greene
|6/18/2023
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Luke Weaver
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
