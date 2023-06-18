On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .246.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this season (54.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

McCormick has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .328 AVG .164 .414 OBP .239 .623 SLG .295 10 XBH 4 4 HR 2 10 RBI 7 16/7 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings