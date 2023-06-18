Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and others are available in the Houston Astros-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 70 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .281/.352/.446 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .234/.332/.372 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

India Stats

India has 74 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .272/.356/.434 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 70 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.360/.468 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

