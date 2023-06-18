Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Sunday.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 27-22 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.1% of those games).

Houston has a 21-13 record (winning 61.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Houston has played in 71 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-36-1).

The Astros have gone 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 19-15 12-10 25-22 25-24 12-8

