Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 132 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .234 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.
- In 62.9% of his 70 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (37.1%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.235
|.333
|OBP
|.331
|.358
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|21/19
|K/BB
|18/19
|2
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.23, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
