Xander Schauffele is in the field at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California in the 2023 U.S. Open from June 15-18. The par-70 course spans 7,423 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has shot under par 13 times, while also carding 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score eight times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five events, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Schauffele will try to continue his streak of made cuts to 12 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -8 276 2 20 8 11 $14M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Schauffele's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five three times and the top 10 five times. His average finish has been seventh.

Schauffele made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

Schauffele finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year, while The Los Angeles Country Club is set for a longer 7,423 yards.

Courses that Schauffele has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,333 yards, 90 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele finished in the 28th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

Schauffele shot better than only 11% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Schauffele did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Schauffele recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.3).

Schauffele's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

In that last outing, Schauffele carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Schauffele ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Schauffele recorded five bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +1800

