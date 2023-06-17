Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 26 ranking) will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 71) in the semifinals of the Libema Open on Saturday, June 17.

In the Semifinal, Alexandrova is the favorite against Sasnovich, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Aliaksandra Sasnovich -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +700 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 60 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 186-ranked Emina Bektas 6-4, 6-4 on Friday, Alexandrova advanced to the semifinals.

Sasnovich advanced past Liudmila Samsonova 7-6, 3-1 on Friday, reaching the semifinals.

In her 40 matches over the past year across all court types, Alexandrova has played an average of 22.4 games.

Sasnovich has played 37 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.4 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Sasnovich has averaged 28.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 42.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Alexandrova and Sasnovich have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.