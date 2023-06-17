Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and others are available in the Houston Astros-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bielak Stats

Brandon Bielak (3-3) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins May. 30 5.2 3 1 1 6 3 at Brewers May. 24 6.2 5 4 4 3 1 vs. Athletics May. 19 5.0 5 1 1 9 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .285/.357/.451 so far this season.

Tucker will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .237/.333/.376 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .273/.356/.427 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .274/.356/.468 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

