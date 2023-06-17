The Houston Astros (39-31) will lean on Kyle Tucker when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (35-35) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Astros vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-3, 4.01 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.01 ERA)

Astros vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 27 out of the 48 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 25-16 record (winning 61% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Houston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 2-3 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 20 of 45 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+320)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

