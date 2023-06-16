Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- 3-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Tucker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- In 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (29.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 26 games this season (38.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year (24 of 67), with two or more runs four times (6.0%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.372
|OBP
|.338
|.496
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|19
|17/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|5
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (2-0) starts for the Reds, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
