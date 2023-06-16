A round of 32 match is next for Christopher Eubanks in the Terra Wortmann Open, and he will play Hubert Hurkacz. Eubanks is +5000 to win at OWL Arena.

Eubanks at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will meet Hurkacz in the round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20 at 11:30 AM ET, after beating Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 2-3 (in a forfeit) in the qualification final.

Eubanks Stats

In the qualifying round, Eubanks advanced 6-3, 2-3 (retired) past Altmaier.

In 16 tournaments over the past year, Eubanks is 26-16 and has not won a title.

Eubanks is 6-3 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Eubanks has played 42 matches and 26.7 games per match.

In his nine matches on a grass surface over the past year, Eubanks has averaged 23.7 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Eubanks has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 16.3% on return.

On grass over the past year, Eubanks has been victorious in 83.6% of his service games and 13.6% of his return games.

