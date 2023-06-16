Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros play Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 78 total home runs.

Houston's .399 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

Houston ranks 15th in runs scored with 310 (4.5 per game).

The Astros are 21st in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Houston has a 3.26 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send J.P. France (2-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

France is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

France is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Hunter Brown Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home J.P. France Tylor Megill

