Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Alex Bregman (hitting .186 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .240.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (23.5%).
- He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 68), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.235
|.344
|OBP
|.331
|.377
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|21/18
|K/BB
|18/19
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
