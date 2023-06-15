Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 26 games this season (39.4%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), with two or more runs four times (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.274
|AVG
|.273
|.361
|OBP
|.338
|.479
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|19
|17/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|5
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.04), 56th in WHIP (1.391), and fourth in K/9 (10.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.