The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has seven doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .261.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 12 games this season (41.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 .290 AVG .246 .324 OBP .258 .548 SLG .386 4 XBH 6 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 5/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings