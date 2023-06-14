The Houston Astros (38-29) and Washington Nationals (26-39) clash on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (6-5) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).

Astros vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.36 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.00 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (6-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.36 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 13 starts this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (4-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Gray has registered five quality starts this season.

Gray will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 14th, 1.403 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 52nd.

