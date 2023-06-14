Wednesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (38-29) taking on the Washington Nationals (26-39) at 8:10 PM (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.00 ERA).

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 26 out of the 45 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 10 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 8-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 304 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule